Biden campaign rolls out endorsements from half a dozen Iowa mayors

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump's attacks GOP senator wants to know whistleblower identity if there's an impeachment trial MORE's presidential campaign on Friday announced endorsements from half a dozen mayors in Iowa.

Ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucuses, the campaign announced a total of 10 new endorsements in a statement, including six current mayors, a former mayor, two city council members and a sheriff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Iowans know that Joe Biden is the strongest candidate to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Trump's 2016 team sounds alarm as Democrats make gains Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump's attacks MORE next November, and that’s why leaders from across the state are coming forward to proudly show their support,” the campaign's Iowa state director, Jake Braun, said in a statement.

“From standing up for the middle class to combating climate change, Joe has a proven record of turning progressive ideas into real results that Iowans and Iowa leaders are excited about.”

The endorsements come as Biden has consistently polled at the top of the crowded Democratic field nationally, but has struggled in recent Iowa polls.

Polling aggregate site RealClearPolitics puts him in fourth in the early caucus state, trailing Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: Juul to stop selling mint flavor | Senate fight derails bipartisan drug pricing bills | Second federal judge strikes down Trump 'conscience' rule for health care providers Warren welcomes Bloomberg into race by sharing her 'calculator for billionaires' Krystal Ball: Buttigieg is 'the boomer candidate' MORE (D-Mass.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden support hits record low of 26 percent Sanders campaign names Hispanic activist Iowa co-chair Human Rights Campaign head pushes back against idea that Buttigieg's sexuality is a barrier among black voters MORE (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders camp on Bloomberg: 'More billionaires' not 'the change America needs' Warren campaign launches 'a calculator for the billionaires' after Gates criticism Poll: Biden support hits record low of 26 percent MORE (I-Vt.). The site has Biden in first place in national polls.

Biden has defended his standing in the state, saying he plans on "doing very well."

The Iowa caucuses, the first 2020 nomination contest, will take place on Feb. 3.