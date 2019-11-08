Yang on potential Bloomberg 2020 entrance: 'It's probably going to change the price of advertising'

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: Biden support hits record low of 26 percent Yang launches first TV ad in Iowa Yang seeks donations for 2020 rival Marianne Williamson: 'She has much more to say' MORE quipped that the possible entrance of billionaire Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWarren welcomes Bloomberg into race by sharing her 'calculator for billionaires' Sanders camp on Bloomberg: 'More billionaires' not 'the change America needs' David Axelrod: Bloomberg entry 'not exactly a vote of confidence' in Biden MORE into the 2020 race will probably "change the price of advertising." The comments came before the entrepreneur expressed his enthusiasm for the former New York City mayor joining the race.

"It's probably going to change the price of advertising," Yang joked to CNN after he was asked what affect a Bloomberg candidacy would have on the contest.

"Mike has a very valuable perspective to offer," Yang added. "I'm glad that he's looking at the race."

Yang was then asked how he would explain to Bloomberg why he needs $1,000 a month under the entrepreneur's proposed universal basic income plan.

"It's opt-in, so he doesn't need to take it. Knowing Mike he probably wouldn't." Yang said. "Though you don't get to be a billionaire by turning down $1,000 a month."

2020 candidate @AndrewYang jokes that if former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg were to enter the presidential race "it's probably going to change the price of advertising."https://t.co/3LUznoJZRy pic.twitter.com/BRtsuMkgWr — New Day (@NewDay) November 8, 2019

Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that Bloomberg was preparing to file paperwork to declare his candidacy in Alabama's presidential primary.

In response, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockBullock releases first TV campaign ads in Iowa 2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal Democrats feud over health care, Trump strategy in Iowa MORE (D) and the campaign manager for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders camp on Bloomberg: 'More billionaires' not 'the change America needs' Warren campaign launches 'a calculator for the billionaires' after Gates criticism Poll: Biden support hits record low of 26 percent MORE (I-Vt.) opined that the race doesn't need another billionaire.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: Juul to stop selling mint flavor | Senate fight derails bipartisan drug pricing bills | Second federal judge strikes down Trump 'conscience' rule for health care providers Warren welcomes Bloomberg into race by sharing her 'calculator for billionaires' Krystal Ball: Buttigieg is 'the boomer candidate' MORE (D-Mass.) welcomed him to the race by referring him to her "Calculator for Billionaires" to show him how much he'd pay under her proposed "Ultra-Millionaire Tax."