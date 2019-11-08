Harris swipes at Trump on Russia: 'Always nice to spend time with supporters on the campaign trail'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOvernight Health Care: Juul to stop selling mint flavor | Senate fight derails bipartisan drug pricing bills | Second federal judge strikes down Trump 'conscience' rule for health care providers Poll: Biden support hits record low of 26 percent Human Rights Campaign head pushes back against idea that Buttigieg's sexuality is a barrier among black voters MORE (D-Calif.) on Friday suggested that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Trump's 2016 team sounds alarm as Democrats make gains Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump's attacks MORE was going to spend time with "supporters" after the president said he was considering going to Russia's May Day Parade next year.

"Always nice to spend time with supporters on the campaign trail," the 2020 presidential hopeful tweeted in reference to Trump's comments, jabbing at him over his relationship with Russia.

Always nice to spend time with supporters on the campaign trail. https://t.co/dCGncnhqZr — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2019

Trump indicated Friday that he would like to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinThe big winner in Ukraine scandal? Russia — just as it always wanted Trump may be haunted by 'phony' Emoluments Clause Why Americans should care about Ukraine MORE's invitation to the May 9 event, but said he might not because it is during the presidential campaign season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a very big deal, celebrating the end of the war,” Trump told reporters. “I appreciate the invitation. It’s right in the middle of the political season.”

Former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerGowdy: I '100 percent' still believe public congressional hearings are 'a circus' Comey: Mueller 'didn't succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency' Fox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be 'more serious' than what Mueller 'dragged up' MORE's report of his investigation into Russia's election interference, released earlier this year, found that Russia aimed to help Trump win the 2016 election, but did not establish that there was a criminal conspiracy by the Trump campaign.

Trump has faced criticism for his closeness with Putin, including after he said it was "possible" he would invite Putin to next year's Group of Seven summit.

Harris is among more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.