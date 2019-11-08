Obama's former chief economist advising Buttigieg

A former Obama administration chief economist is reportedly advising South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden support hits record low of 26 percent Sanders campaign names Hispanic activist Iowa co-chair Human Rights Campaign head pushes back against idea that Buttigieg's sexuality is a barrier among black voters MORE (D) on economic policy.

Austan Goolsbee, former President Obama's chief economist on the Economic Recovery Advisory Board and head of the Council of Economic Advisers, has signed on to the mayor's 2020 presidential campaign, The Washington Post reported Friday.

“Pete is proposing plans targeted to making programs affordable for the middle class and below, not giving it free to everyone,” Goolsbee told the Post of the mayor's latest economic plan, which aims to create affordable housing and education.

The Buttigieg campaign is not the only one receiving the support of former Obama officials.

This week, former White House National Economic Council Director Jeff Zients hosted a fundraiser for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump's attacks GOP senator wants to know whistleblower identity if there's an impeachment trial MORE. More than 50 Obama administration alumni were seen at the event.

And Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockBullock releases first TV campaign ads in Iowa 2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal Democrats feud over health care, Trump strategy in Iowa MORE (D) announced in August that Obama administration officials were also advising his campaign.

Buttigieg, who is among more than a dozen people vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Trump's 2016 team sounds alarm as Democrats make gains Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump's attacks MORE, has gained momentum in recent weeks. The polling aggregation website RealClearPolitics places him fourth overall nationally, but second in Iowa.