Democrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Democratic presidential candidates debate the right approach to health care, immigration and taxing the wealthy, their policy disputes reflect an underlying disagreement over the tone and tenor the next president should take: Do primary voters want a fighter, or a unifier who can bring the nation together?
Stumping across this critical first-in-the-nation caucus state last week, the leading contenders’ answers to that question largely break along the same ideological lines that have defined the race for the past several months.
Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event Strategists say Warren 'Medicare for All' plan could appeal to centrists MORE and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Actor Robert De Niro: Trump must be 'held accountable' with impeachment inquiry Buttigieg acknowledges 'struggle' with racial inequality in South Bend police force, calling it a 'national challenge' MORE have both pledged to heal a country riven by division.
Buttigieg, addressing more than 12,000 Democratic activists in Des Moines last week, said he would end the “partisan warfare that we have come to accept from Washington, D.C.”
“I will not waiver from my commitment to our values or back down from the boldness of our ideas, but I also will not tire from the effort to include everyone in this future we are trying to build. Progressives, moderates and Republicans of conscience who are ready for a change,” Buttigieg said. “I will never allow us to get so wrapped up in the fight that we start to think the fighting is the point. The point is what’s on the other side of the fight.”
Sens. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Strategists say Warren 'Medicare for All' plan could appeal to centrists JPMorgan CEO: Notion I'm not a patriot 'dead wrong' MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie SandersBernie SandersDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Strategists say Warren 'Medicare for All' plan could appeal to centrists Ocasio-Cortez: Exxon Mobil 'knew exactly what it was doing' MORE (I-Vt.), the leading progressives in the race, cast themselves as fighters ready, and willing, to take up a battle they say is already being waged by opposition Republicans.
“Anyone who comes on this stage and doesn’t understand that we are already in a fight is not the person who is going to win that fight,” Warren said, in an unspoken rebuttal of Buttigieg a half hour later. “Anyone who comes on this stage and tells you they can make change without a fight is not going to win that fight.”
The competing tonal approaches bleed into the policy realm, especially on health care. Buttigieg has cast Warren’s "Medicare for All" plan as a my-way-or-the-highway red line that will worsen partisan divisions. Warren has slammed those with more centrist plans as weak candidates who suffer from “fear and complacency.”
Biden, whose campaign is based on a premise of returning American politics to an earlier era of conciliation and bipartisanship, warns of a deeper threat that partisan divisions portend.
“If you can’t bring the country together, we’re in real, real, real trouble,” Biden told Iowa Democrats. “The next president is going to be the commander in chief of a world in disarray. There’s going to be no time for on-the-job training.”
Most of the lower-polling contenders such as Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event Harris shares video addressing staffers the night Trump was elected: 'This is some sh-t' MORE (D-Calif.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro have sided with Warren and Sanders, tonally if not ideologically, pledging to fight for those who are overlooked or left behind. The notable exceptions — Sens. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Centrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren's agenda Bloomberg threatens to shake up 2020 primary MORE (D-Minn.) and Michael BennetMichael Farrand BennetOvernight Energy: EPA watchdog slams agency chief after deputy fails to cooperate in probe | Justices wrestle with reach of Clean Water Act | Bipartisan Senate climate caucus grows Bipartisan Senate climate caucus grows by six members Harris proposes keeping schools open for 10 hours a day MORE (D-Colo.) — both pledged to act as unifiers.
Experts watching the race say the candidates are positioning themselves to send important messages to voters.
Bellicose rhetoric, common to political campaigns the world over, can be even more important for female candidates who are often perceived as being not as tough as male candidates, said Karen Kedrowski, the director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University.
“Especially for Warren and Klobuchar and Harris, they’re trying to navigate some pretty complicated gender dynamics,” Kedrowski said. “The race for the presidency is a really masculinist space.”
Buttigieg’s pledge to bring the country together may be in part aimed at voters who are concerned that, at 37, he is too young to serve as commander in chief.
“Buttigieg needs to show some serenity, that he’s not too young,” said David Yepsen, a longtime Iowa political analyst.
Historically, Democratic voters have favored candidates who are seen as unifiers. Accepting his party’s nomination, Barack ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaHarris shares video addressing staffers the night Trump was elected: 'This is some sh-t' Presidential cooperation: History's perspective on scandal and controversy The current administration seems bent on killing the American system of asylum MORE pledged to unite a war-torn nation through an “American promise that pushes us forward even when the path is uncertain.”
In 2004, then-Sen. John KerryJohn Forbes KerryGOP senators press State Department for Hunter Biden, Burisma records Krystal Ball hits media over questions on Sanders's electability Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration MORE (D-Mass.) promised “an America where we are all in the same boat.” And in 1992, Bill ClintonWilliam (Bill) Jefferson ClintonPresidential cooperation: History's perspective on scandal and controversy Trump hits 'political hacks in New York' after settling Trump Foundation lawsuit The current administration seems bent on killing the American system of asylum MORE laid out “my vision of the kind of country we can build together.”
But this time around, some Democrats incensed by the first years of the Trump administration have concluded they need a new approach.
“As a rule as Democrats, we want conciliation, reconciliation,” said Judy Philbrook, a retired project manager in Indianola who backs Warren. “But I think with what’s been going on these last two and a half years, we have to be ready to fight.”
There are some signs that Democratic voters are still in the mood to stick with past patterns. A Fox News poll conducted in June found 23 percent of Democratic primary voters preferred a candidate who would “fight against extreme right-wing beliefs,” and 74 percent said they wanted a candidate who would unite Americans “around shared beliefs.”
A quarter of Democrats said they wanted a candidate who would put forward a bold new agenda, while 72 percent said they preferred someone who would provide “steady, reliable leadership.”
The most capable Democratic candidate, several Iowa activists said this weekend, would be someone who strikes the balance between both factions.
“Politics unfortunately has just become so polarized,” said Crystal Schrader, who heads the Warren County Democratic Party. “I think it’s about figuring out a balance.”
