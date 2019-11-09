Warren: 'I am angry and I own it'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCentrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren's agenda Biden brushes off Bloomberg challenge: 'I'm pretty far ahead' Bloomberg officially files to run in Alabama presidential primary MORE (D-Mass.) is responding to comments by fellow 2020 White House hopeful Joe Biden Joe BidenCentrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren's agenda Nunes demands Schiff testify behind closed doors in Trump impeachment inquiry Chris Hayes and his audience troll Trump: 'Yes, Read the Transcript!' MORE, who this week said the “my way or the highway” approach to her presidential campaign signaled an “angry” viewpoint.

“I am angry and I own it,” read the subject line of a Friday fundraising email from Warren's campaign.

“Over and over, we are told that women are not allowed to be angry. It makes us unattractive to powerful men who want us to be quiet,” the email read.

Warren’s email referred to backlash toward Biden and another 2020 Democratic candidate, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCentrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren's agenda Biden brushes off Bloomberg challenge: 'I'm pretty far ahead' Overnight Health Care: CDC links vitamin E oil to vaping illnesses | White House calls Pelosi drug price plan 'unworkable' | Dem offers bill for state-based 'Medicare for All' MORE, both of whom her supporters say launched attacks on her that were sexist, CNN reports.

Biden has since denied that he went after the fellow front-runner because she’s a woman, telling the network on Friday that “the strong women in my life are angry” but that “has nothing to do with it.”

"It had to do with the fact that it started off and she said, you know, Biden is running in the wrong primary because I disagreed, disagree with her Medicare for All proposal,” the former vice president said.

Biden in a Medium post on Tuesday responded to Warren’s earlier comments that suggested his reasoning for opposing Medicare for All seemed like they were coming from someone “running in the wrong presidential primary,” CNN reports.

Without naming Warren specifically, Biden’s post said “these kinds of attacks are a serious problem” and “reflect an angry unyielding viewpoint that has crept into our politics.”

He added that that “approach to politics” is “condescending” and “elitist.”