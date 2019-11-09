Harris shares video addressing staffers the night Trump was elected: 'This is some sh-t'

White House hopeful SeN. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCentrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren's agenda Krystal Ball praises former McConnell aide's historic win in Kentucky Saagar Enjeti: Bloomberg 2020 bid would 'all but ensure a Bernie Sanders victory' MORE's (D-Calif.) campaign shared footage Friday of the candidate addressing campaign staff from the night President Trump Donald John TrumpKey impeachment witnesses to know as public hearings begin Centrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren's agenda Nunes demands Schiff testify behind closed doors in Trump impeachment inquiry MORE was elected in 2016.

“We’re gonna have to figure out a way to go out there and give people something to believe in,” Harris tells a room full of campaign workers.

She goes on to tell the staffers that her godson, Alexander, went up to her on November 9, 2016, and told her, through tears “I don’t want Trump to win. Did he win?”

“And he’s crying. And so the tears of joy we shed when we elected Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe current administration seems bent on killing the American system of asylum Meghan McCain to Trump Jr. on 'The View': 'You and your family have hurt a lot of people' Mark Halperin's 'How to Beat Trump' book sells 502 copies in first week MORE, and then my little godson’s tears tonight, because we might have elected Donald Trump? This is some shit,” Harris said, saying that she reminded the boy of his favorite superheroes on election night.

“And so once again our team, I think, will have to do what we always do, which is be prepared to fight. And to roll up our sleeves and fight,” she continued.

Never-before-released footage from the night of November 8, 2016.pic.twitter.com/9aTHC7FQga — Team #JusticeIsOnTheBallot Kamala (@KamalaHQ) November 9, 2019

After we found out Trump was going to win, there was no question that justice was on the line. I told my team we had to fight. And that’s what I’ve done. pic.twitter.com/d0gmtdWYtL — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 9, 2019

At the time, Harris told the staff that “I think our campaign is actually not over.” She had just been elected to be a senator of California, serving alongside Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinCentrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren's agenda Senate talks on stalled Violence Against Women Act reauthorization unravel Senators press NSA official over shuttered phone surveillance program MORE (D).

“It’s a different kind of campaign. It’s not to win an office, but it’s gonna be a campaign to fight for everything that motivated us to run for this office in the first place. Because I think there is no question that everything that we have been talking about in terms of everything from criminal justice reform to climate change to immigration – this shit is now really on the line,” Harris said.

“Whenever you’ve dealt with people who are bullies, or are violent or predatory, it’s interesting how when people are under attack, the people who are being attacked usually do one of two things: they either fight back, or retreat. I’m so afraid that if this guy actually won, we’re gonna have whole communities of folks who are just gonna retreat. They’re gonna be so damn scared about what this all means for them,” she continued.

Harris’s presidential campaign has struggled in recent weeks. A recent New York Times-Siena College poll of Iowa voters put Harris at only 3 percent, tied for sixth place among the slate of 2020 Democratic candidates. She also announced that her campaign would be laying off dozens of staffers at her Baltimore headquarters and redeploying others to Iowa.