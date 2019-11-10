Brown confirms he won't enter 2020 race: 'I think it's a good field'

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownGM officially sells Ohio plant, months after Trump touted sale Democrats unveil proposal for 'millionaires surtax' GOP senator rips into Pelosi at Trump rally: 'It must suck to be that dumb' MORE (D-Ohio) confirmed once again on Sunday that he has no plans to enter to 2020 presidential primary race and dismissed concerns others have expressed about the candidates in the race.

Brown, who announced earlier this year he would not run, was pressed again Sunday by NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddNational security adviser says ISIS leader's death marks 'great day' for US, world Buttigieg says he wasn't comfortable with Clinton attack on Gabbard Buttigieg: Trump undermining US credibility 'is going to cost us for years and years' MORE after billionaire Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergActor Robert De Niro: Trump must be 'held accountable' with impeachment inquiry Scaramucci: Trump sees Bloomberg as threat Biden brushes off Bloomberg challenge: 'I'm pretty far ahead' MORE entered the field.

“You’ve seen plenty of the speculation, you’ve gotten the phone calls, a lot of Democrats wringing their hands about this field that think you should be the one that had jumped this week, not Michael Bloomberg. What do you make of this feeling in the Democratic party right now about nervousness of this field,” Todd asked.

WATCH: "I've never had the desire to be president of the United States," @sensherrodbrown says on #MTP. #IfItsSunday



"The only cure for the presidential virus in the United States Senate is embalming fluid. And I don't wanna be that guy." pic.twitter.com/RCxBHbbKvr — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 10, 2019

Brown dismissed the concerns, saying it’s “genetic” that democrats will wring their hands about presidential campaigns.

“I mean we always do that, I think it’s a good field. I think we’re going to beat Trump,” Brown said.

He said voters will contrast the Democratic candidate with Trump’s broken promises to workers in the industrial midwest, including Trump’s “betrayal of workers on minimum wage and overtime, and his court appointees, and his national labor relations board.” ADVERTISEMENT

“All the ways he betrays workers in the Middle West and betrays our allies in the Middle East,” Brown added. “And I think that’s the contrast voters are going to make with whomever our nominee is, and we win in 2020 as a result.”

“So I don't have this hand wringing anguish that a number of my, a number of others might have.”

Todd asked what Brown says to Democrats still calling on him to run.

“I never have had the big desire to be president of the United States,” he said. “To get in this race, to run for a year, you’ve got to want to do it more than anything imaginable. That’s what separates the ambition of those who get to senate or governor and those who decide to run for president.”