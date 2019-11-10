Klobuchar: A woman with Buttigieg's experience would not be on presidential debate stage

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Centrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren's agenda Bloomberg threatens to shake up 2020 primary MORE (D-Minn.) said Sunday that a woman with the same experience as fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Actor Robert De Niro: Trump must be 'held accountable' with impeachment inquiry Buttigieg acknowledges 'struggle' with racial inequality in South Bend police force, calling it a 'national challenge' MORE would not be on the debate stage.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Klobuchar noted that Buttigieg, who is the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and every other 2020 Democrat is more qualified than President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer National Security Adviser John Bolton gets book deal: report Trump administration proposes fee for asylum applications, spike in other immigration fees Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event MORE, but questioned if a woman with Buttigieg’s experience would have the same chance to become president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of the women on the stage, I’m focusing here on my fellow women senators, Sens. Harris and Warren and myself, do I think we would be standing on that stage if we had the experience that he had? No, I don’t,” Klobuchar said, referring to two other female Democratic candidates: Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Strategists say Warren 'Medicare for All' plan could appeal to centrists JPMorgan CEO: Notion I'm not a patriot 'dead wrong' MORE (Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event Harris shares video addressing staffers the night Trump was elected: 'This is some sh-t' MORE (Calif.)

“Maybe we’re held to a different standard,” she added.

Klobuchar, who is currently polling behind the leaders in the crowded Democratic primary, pointed to her ability to win a statewide race as to why she is more qualified to be president than Buttigieg.

“I’m the one from the Midwest that’s actually won in a statewide race over and over again,” she said, pointing to suburban and rural Democratic voters in Kentucky and Virginia that pushed the party to wins last Tuesday in races typically won by Republicans.

“Those are the kind of voters I’ve won and that’s not true of Mayor Pete,” Klobuchar added.

“Of the women on the stage… do I think we would be standing on that stage if we had the experience that [Mayor Pete Buttigieg] had? No, I don’t. Maybe we’re held to a different standard.” - Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Mayor Buttigieg’s qualifications #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/xz0cEH86OZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 10, 2019

The three-term senator has positioned herself as a moderate from the Midwest that can win rural swing voters that overwhelmingly went for Trump in the 2016 election.

Buttigieg, however, has polled well in early voting state Iowa and garnered momentum as a leading moderate candidate in the field alongside former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event Strategists say Warren 'Medicare for All' plan could appeal to centrists MORE.