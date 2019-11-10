Biden super PAC slams Trump campaign for spending in early states to 'choose the nominee'

A super PAC backing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event Strategists say Warren 'Medicare for All' plan could appeal to centrists MORE's presidential campaign on Saturday blasted negative ads against Biden in early primary states as an attempt by President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer National Security Adviser John Bolton gets book deal: report Trump administration proposes fee for asylum applications, spike in other immigration fees Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event MORE to sabotage him before he can benefit from key Democratic constituencies, according to Politico.

“Trump is spending considerable sums in the early states, particularly Iowa, in a hope to stop Biden’s momentum before he can get to the states where his coalition works to his benefit,” Democratic strategist Steve Schale wrote in a memo, according to the publication.

“Trump’s digital advantage has been well documented, and just this week alone, the Trump campaign spent $250,000 in negative ads in Iowa and Nevada. He wants to choose the nominee, and we aren’t willing to let that happen,” Schale added.

The memo specifically points to Biden’s polling strength in South Carolina, the first contest involving significant numbers of African American voters, as well as Nevada, the first with a significant Latino population.

“Much like Secretary Clinton did after Iowa and New Hampshire, there is a very real path for Biden to get on a run to roll up delegates in the contests that come in the 6 weeks following New Hampshire,” the memo states, according to Politico.

The Biden campaign is reportedly basing its strategy around the possibility the former vice president will lose the Iowa caucuses, where a recent poll found Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Strategists say Warren 'Medicare for All' plan could appeal to centrists JPMorgan CEO: Notion I'm not a patriot 'dead wrong' MORE (D-Mass.) in first place and Biden in fourth behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Strategists say Warren 'Medicare for All' plan could appeal to centrists Ocasio-Cortez: Exxon Mobil 'knew exactly what it was doing' MORE and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Actor Robert De Niro: Trump must be 'held accountable' with impeachment inquiry Buttigieg acknowledges 'struggle' with racial inequality in South Bend police force, calling it a 'national challenge' MORE.