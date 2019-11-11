Sanders proposes expanded Veterans Affairs services, $62B to rebuild infrastructure

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race Democrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal MORE (I-Vt.), on of the top tier Democratic presidential hopefuls, is proposing a plan to expand Veterans Affairs services and modernize facilities, according to an agenda he released Monday.

Sanders pledges to fill 50,000 job vacancies at the VA in his first year in office and ensure that those with military service in every state and territory have access to full health care services.

The push for expanded health care access includes a plan to “greatly expand access” to mental health and suicide prevention services.

He also proposes investing $62 billion in funding for VA infrastructure to repair and modernize facilities.

The agenda also includes a plan to pledge to “support VA employees” by enforcing strong whistleblower protection, ending anti-union “attacks” and offering “other incentives that reward high-quality work” such as reasonable staffing ratios and compensation competitive with the private sector.

He says the plan builds on Sanders work as chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee from 2013 to 2015, when he authored a bill with late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainCindy McCain says husband John McCain would be 'disgusted' by state of GOP Meghan McCain to Trump Jr. on 'The View': 'You and your family have hurt a lot of people' Trump Jr. defends father on 'The View': He's 'controversial,' but 'took on the establishment' MORE (R-Ariz.) that authorized 27 new medical facilities and provided $5 billion to hire medical staff for the increasing number of veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

The campaign on Monday released a “Keeping Our Promise” video along with an agenda touting Sanders's bipartisan record.

“As a nation, we have a moral obligation to provide the best quality care to those who put their lives on the line to defend us,” Sanders said in a statement. “Just as planes and tanks and guns are a cost of war, so is taking care of the men and women who we sent off to fight the wars.”

Sanders's plan was released a week after fellow leading 2020 progressive candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Trump DACA fight hits Supreme Court Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race MORE (D-Mass.) announced her plan aimed at addressing veteran suicide rates and mental health.

Sanders has been consistently polling at the top of the Democratic field. In a RealClearPolitics average of polls, he is in third place with 17.6 percent of the vote.