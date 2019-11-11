Sanders calls Trump 'most corrupt president' in new Iowa ad

President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE’s “corruption” is the focus of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race Democrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal MORE’s (I-Vt.) new presidential TV ad in Iowa released Monday.

“Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in American history,” Sanders says in the new 30-second spot, before delving into a broader focus on rooting out a system of corruption in America.

“But the greed and corruption undermining our democracy is bigger than one man, and so is the solution,” the new “Belongs to Us” ad continues. “When we stand together, we will make billionaires pay their fair share, provide better wages for workers and equal pay for women. We will expand Social Security and guarantee healthcare for all.” ADVERTISEMENT

The ad release comes a week after The New York Times reported the Sanders campaign will spend $30 million on TV ads in the first four primary and caucus states of 2020.

Last week the campaign also launched a $1 million ad buy in New Hampshire.

Sanders campaigned in Iowa over the weekend with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Memo: Bloomberg's 2020 moves draw ire from Democrats Sanders: Potential Bloomberg run shows 'arrogance of billionaires' Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez see 'class solidarity' in report Bezos asked Bloomberg to run MORE (D-N.Y.), the firebrand freshman representative who endorsed the senator’s 2020 campaign. The rallies drew the largest crowds of any rally in the state of this election cycle, according to Sanders's campaign.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls has Sanders in third, behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenImpeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Trump DACA fight hits Supreme Court Juan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Trump DACA fight hits Supreme Court Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race MORE (D-Mass.) in the race for the nomination

A Quinnipiac University poll released last week had Sanders, Biden, Warren and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race Democrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal MORE in a virtual statistical tie.