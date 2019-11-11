Buttigieg praises Obama after Los Angeles Times corrects misquote

By Jonathan Easley - 11/11/19 11:35 AM EST
 
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race Democrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal MORE (D) on Monday praised President Obama after the Los Angeles Times issued a correction to a story that misquoted the presidential candidate as having criticized the Obama administration.

A Los Angeles Times story about Buttigieg referring to the “failures of the Obama era” went viral on Sunday night and elicited fierce rebukes from many Democrats.  

The reporter on Monday corrected the story, saying he had misheard the remarks from a recording he transcribed at a noisy rally.

Buttigieg actually criticized the “failures of the old normal.”

The reporter apologized for the error.

 

Buttigieg accepted the apology and praised Obama’s “great leadership.” 

 

At the weekend rally, Buttigieg said: “My message is not about going back to where we were, getting back to normal. ... I think the failures of the old normal help explain how we got to the Trump period.”

Following the Los Angeles Times report, several Democrats, including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, a fellow 2020 presidential contender who served in the Obama administration, quickly jumped on Buttigieg for criticizing the popular former president, sending the misquote viral.

Castro has deleted his criticism from Twitter and apologized. 

 

Buttigieg campaign spokeswoman Lis Smith thanked the reporter for moving quickly to correct the record.

 

