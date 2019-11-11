De Blasio slams Bloomberg run for president: He 'epitomizes the status quo'

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioTrump hits 'political hacks in New York' after settling Trump Foundation lawsuit NYPD commissioner announces retirement De Blasio supports former Deadspin employees: 'This city is a union town' MORE (D) took aim at his predecessor, Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergDemocrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race Brown confirms he won't enter 2020 race: 'I think it's a good field' The Memo: Bloomberg's 2020 moves draw ire from Democrats MORE, on Monday over the latter's interest in a run for president next year.

De Blasio, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary in September, said Monday that Bloomberg, a billionaire who has been showing strong indications of entering the race, is aligned tightly with the political establishment and would be unable to rally voters.

“Would he be better than Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE? Of course. Should he be the Democratic nominee? No,” de Blasio told Politico in an interview. “This is a Democratic Party today that’s getting more progressive, that wants to address the concerns of working people, that does not accept the status quo. There’s no way in the world we should nominate a billionaire who epitomizes the status quo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York mayor went on to blast Bloomberg over his handling of rising income inequality in the city during his time in office, calling the businessman "tone deaf" to issues of working families.

“When he was mayor he had no understanding of the inequality crisis. I think he was absolutely tone deaf to what working people are going through in this city,” de Blasio said.

“I’m objective about the fact that there were some things he did well,” he reportedly added. “I can certainly prefer him over Donald Trump. But does he represent today’s Democratic Party? Of course not, not even close.”

De Blasio's own presidential bid ended earlier this year after he failed to gain traction in early primary states. The mayor's brief presidential run was centered around support for progressive causes such as the Green New Deal and "Medicare for All."

Reports indicated this week that if the former mayor were to mount a late entry into the presidential primary, he would forgo competing in the four earliest nominating contests.

Bloomberg previously wrote in an op-ed earlier this year that running for national office would "diminish" his ability to effect change in the country.

"I know there’s much more we can accomplish over the next two years, but only if we stay focused on the work and expand upon it," he wrote in March. "And the fact is: A national presidential campaign would limit my ability to do that."