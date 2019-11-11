Warren on winning over male voters: I was told to 'smile more'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Trump DACA fight hits Supreme Court Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race MORE (D-Mass.) answered a question on how to win over male voters in New Hampshire Monday, saying she “was told I have to smile more.”

During a town hall in Exeter, N.H., a voter asked Warren, “how can we get men to vote for a woman for president?”

Warren responded, “How about we give them a tough smart woman to vote for?”

The Massachusetts progressive said her strategy revolves around talking to all people about her ideas and plans for change.

“I see this as a lot of women and a lot of men want us to have a country that works for not just a handful but a country that works for everyone,” she said. “And that’s what I’m counting on.”

She then said she would accept advice from the crowd on how to win male voters over, saying “I was told what I needed to do was smile more.”

Other female presidential candidates have hinted at gender discrimination, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal Republicans, Democrats brace for first public testimony in impeachment inquiry Klobuchar: A woman with Buttigieg's experience would not be on presidential debate stage MORE (D-Minn.) saying Sunday that a woman with fellow candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race Democrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal MORE’s experience would not make the debate stage.

“Maybe we’re held to a different standard,” Klobuchar said.