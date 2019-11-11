Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick mulling 2020 run: report

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D) is mulling a 2020 White House run, The New York Times reported on Monday.

The former governor spoke with Democratic officials about entering the race after saying the current candidates don’t have the necessary political momentum, two Democrats with knowledge of the conversations told the Times. He also reportedly said he thinks he could bring liberal and moderate Democrats together.

Massachusetts Democrats have also reportedly connected with party leaders in early primary states to tip that Patrick may run, one Democrat who was notified told the Times.

Patrick would need to file by Friday to run in the New Hampshire primary.

His potential last-minute run comes as the Democratic vote appears split between moderate candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and more liberal-leaning hopefuls such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). None of the front-runners have been able to pull away from the others definitively in polling.

Patrick could have an advantage in New Hampshire, being a former governor from the New England area, and could gain support from voters in South Carolina as an African American.

The former governor announced last November he would not run in the 2020 presidential race because of the impact the campaign would have on his family. Last month, however, a reporter asked him if he could fully rule out a 2020 presidential run, and he answered, “Don’t ask me that question.”