Club for Growth extends advertising against House Dems over impeachment

Club for Growth plans to extend its advertising against House Democrats over their impeachment inquiry against President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE.

The fiscally conservative group will air ads in five new districts where a House Democrat flipped a Republican seat in the 2018 election, according to a press release from the group seen by The Hill. The ads will encourage constituents to contact their representatives to tell them to "stop supporting the phony impeachment process."

The ads will run in the districts of Democratic Reps. Sean Casten Sean CastenSwing-seat Democrats oppose impeachment, handing Pelosi leverage Ex-GOP Rep. Roskam joins lobbying firm The House Democrats who voted to kill impeachment effort MORE (Ill.), Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamProgressive freshmen jump into leadership PAC fundraising How centrist Dems learned to stop worrying and love impeachment Democrats, GOP dig in for public phase of impeachment battle MORE (S.C.), Jared Golden (Maine), Ben McAdams (Utah) and Harley Rouda Harley Edwin RoudaOvernight Energy: Jerry Brown testifies on emissions fight | Brown presses climate action: 'Impeachment is important, but the climate is even more important' | Dems look to protect Grand Canyon from drilling Jerry Brown: 'Impeachment is important, but the climate is even more important' Republicans move to end car emissions hearing early due to impeachment proceedings MORE (Calif.). They highlight issues including the rising national debt, cost of health care, drugs and international relations.

“The world hasn’t stopped, but for Casten and his party bosses, all that matters is impeachment, a distraction from the real issues facing everyday Americans,” the ad for Casten’s district says.

The group has already advertised in four other districts, which are represented by Democratic Reps. Katie Porter (Calif.), Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodVeteran Chicago-area Democrat endorses Lipinksi challenger again Katie Hill calls out a 'double standard' in final floor speech House Dems introduce bill to fight social media disinformation MORE (Ill.), Xochitl Torres Small (N.M.) and Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerNRCC campaign prank leads to suspicious package investigation Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Democrats say they have game changer on impeachment MORE (Va.) and were also flipped in 2018.

"Now that socialists have driven the Democratic Party over the cliff with the sham impeachment, conservatives have an opportunity, especially in certain districts where recently elected Democrats who campaigned on moderation and independence have to go home and answer questions from voters about why they haven’t done more on issues like jobs and the economy,” Club for Growth President David McIntosh said in a release.

The group additionally has funded advertising in Utah against Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Falling investment revives attacks against Trump's tax cuts GOP senators plan to tune out impeachment week MORE (R) to try to get voters to push him against impeachment. Romney has been one of the more critical voices against the president within the GOP but has not joined Democratic calls to remove him from office.

The House impeachment inquiry began after a whistleblower report detailed that Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden Joe BidenImpeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Trump DACA fight hits Supreme Court Juan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete MORE and his son, saying Trump made the ask to gain an edge in the 2020 election.

The first hearings of the inquiry have been held behind closed doors, to the GOP’s disapproval, but public hearings on impeachment are set to begin Wednesday.