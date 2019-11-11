Biden not ruling out Senate voting to impeach Trump: 'It will depend on what their constituency says'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenImpeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Trump DACA fight hits Supreme Court Juan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete MORE said on Monday that he was not ruling out the possibility of the Senate voting to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE, arguing that it will depend on the mood of their constituency.

"I don't buy the Senate will never move [on impeachment]," Biden told an audience at a CNN town hall in Grinnell, Iowa. "It will depend on what their constituency says."

"If you're a Republican, and you live in a Republican area and you have a Republican representative, and you think the president has clearly violated the law and a Republican senator doesn’t have the courage to sign up like Howard Baker or Bill Cohen, and so many others did with Nixon, you’re going to let them know," the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said.

"That’s going to change their view," he added. "Let’s see where the facts lead us. My job is just to go beat him."

Biden's comments come less than two days before the first televised impeachment hearings in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Democrats in the lower chamber are working to wrap up the impeachment inquiry, with the goal of impeaching Trump by Christmas.

However, impeachment will prove to be an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Progressive veterans group launches campaign labeling Trump as a 'national security threat' GOP senators plan to tune out impeachment week MORE (R-Ky.) predicted last week that the Senate would acquit Trump on any articles of impeachment passed by the House.

“I will say I’m pretty sure how it’s likely to end. If it were today, I don’t think there’s any question it would not lead to a removal,” McConnell said.