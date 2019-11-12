Bloomberg files for Democratic presidential primary in Arkansas

Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergPress: Another billionaire need not apply Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick mulling 2020 run: report Biden allies shrug off Bloomberg bid as 'laughable' MORE filed on Tuesday to appear on the Democratic presidential primary ballot in Arkansas, the latest move from the former New York City mayor that suggests he’s moving toward a 2020 White House run.

Bloomberg hasn’t yet made a final decision on a presidential bid. But his filing in Arkansas comes days after he filed paperwork to be placed on the Democratic primary ballot in Alabama ahead of the state’s Friday deadline for doing so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nov. 12 is the last day for candidates to file to be placed on the primary ballot in Arkansas. Reed Brewer, the communications director for the Democratic Party of Arkansas, confirmed in a tweet that Bloomberg had filed to be on the state's primary ballot.

Can confirm Mayor @MikeBloomberg will be on the Arkansas Primary Ballot for U.S President pic.twitter.com/S2OYAmMmQ1 — Reed Brewer (@reedobrewer) November 12, 2019

A spokesperson for Bloomberg did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

Both Alabama and Arkansas will hold their primaries on Super Tuesday on March 3, when voters in more than a dozen states will cast their votes for the Democratic presidential nominee.

If he ultimately jumps into the Democratic nominating contest, Bloomberg is expected to bypass the four early primary and caucus states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — and will focus his efforts on Super Tuesday states, which also include delegate-rich California and Texas.

Skipping the four early states is something of an unorthodox strategy. Bloomberg’s mayor predecessor, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTop diplomat said request for specific probes in Ukraine was 'contrary' to US policy Press: Another billionaire need not apply Condoleezza Rice says reports of an unofficial US policy in Ukraine are 'deeply troubling' MORE, took the same route during his 2008 bid for the Republican presidential nomination, only to drop out of the race before the end of January.

Bloomberg previously floated the notion of a 2020 presidential bid, but ultimately backed away from a run earlier this year, believing that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment Biden: 'I'm more of a Democrat from my shoe sole to my ears' than anyone else running MORE would prove too formidable of a candidate in the Democratic primary.

But a longtime aide to the former mayor said last week that Bloomberg had lingering concerns about the viability of the existing Democratic presidential field, adding that Bloomberg would be able to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Lindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment MORE in 2020.

Bloomberg isn’t the only former elected official weighing a late entrance into the Democratic presidential race. The New York Times reported on Monday that former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is also mulling an eleventh-hour presidential bid, despite announcing late last year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination in 2020.