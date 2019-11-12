Former Clinton aide: 'Biden has had a number of issues in using somewhat gendered language'

A former aide to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Top diplomat said request for specific probes in Ukraine was 'contrary' to US policy Feehery: What Republicans must do to adapt to political realignment MORE said former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment Biden: 'I'm more of a Democrat from my shoe sole to my ears' than anyone else running MORE “has had a number of issues in using somewhat gendered language" toward his fellow candidates in the Democratic primary.

Jess McIntosh, a former director of communications for Clinton's presidential campaign, told CNN Tuesday that Biden's comments that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had an "angry" opinion on policy with a "my way or the highway" attitude appeared gendered.

“When you call a woman angry, it’s pretty obvious how people are going to take that, and Joe Biden has had a number of issues in using somewhat gendered language when talking about his Democratic rivals,” she said.

"Joe Biden has had a number of issues in using somewhat gendered language when talking about his Democratic rivals," says Jess McIntosh, former Dir. of Communications Outreach for Hillary Clinton's campaign, on Biden's recent skirmish with Elizabeth Warren. pic.twitter.com/3YGzOr4670 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 11, 2019

McIntosh also called out Biden for saying during a debate that he helped Warren acquire votes to establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, saying women across the country “recognized that moment from their own workplace lives.”

“This is not unfamiliar to us,” she said. “That’s why it’s a problem for Joe Biden.”

“We really need to see a nominee who gets it and continued comments like this over and over again really make us nervous,” she added.

The Hill reached out to Biden’s campaign for comment.

Warren

last week in a fundraising email with the subject, “I am angry and I own it.” The former vice president has denied that his comments about her were targeting her gender, saying “the strong women in my life are angry" but that "has nothing to do with it."

Biden started his campaign with allegations that he improperly touched women without their consent breaking before he announced his candidacy. He joked about the controversy surrounding the allegations during a speech for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.