Biden campaign rolls out endorsements from 133 foreign policy officials

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhite House stresses 'hearsay' in witness testimony ahead of public impeachment hearings Trump highlights Gingrich comments on 'coup' by 'left-wingers' Poll: Buttigieg leads Democratic field in Iowa MORE’s presidential campaign on Tuesday rolled out endorsements from 133 former foreign policy officials, attempting to bolster his credentials in the Democratic primary.

“No member of Congress was more helpful and more knowledgeable about foreign and defense policy than Joe Biden,” former Under Secretary of State Nick Burns, who served in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, says in the release.

“Joe Biden has the experience in the White House and Senate to keep us safe and to lead us towards a more positive and peaceful future," he added.

The signatories include a number of names who served in the Obama administration with Biden.

Other bold-faced names included former Obama national security adviser Tom Donilon, former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco and former CIA Deputy Director Avril Haines.

The campaign touted the list as spanning seven administrations and including officials from the military and foreign service. It said the list included 77 ambassadors.

The Biden campaign also sought to contrast Biden's record with President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse and Senate Dems implore McConnell to sign DACA legislation to protect Dreamers White House stresses 'hearsay' in witness testimony ahead of public impeachment hearings Senior official describes cyber workforce shortage as national security threat MORE's.

“The size and breadth of today’s cohort of endorsers highlight both the extreme threat that Donald Trump poses to our nation and our world, and the widespread belief among those who’ve devoted their lives to keeping America safe that Biden is the candidate best prepared to step in as commander in chief, restore our global standing, and once again put Americans’ security ahead of politics,” the release reads.

Before becoming vice president, Biden served 34 years on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, with 12 years as the chair or ranking member.

The campaign also released an ad in Iowa that highlights the country is “in crisis” with Trump leading foreign policy.