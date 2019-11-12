New ads show Trump supporters saying they made a mistake

A new ad series released by a left-leaning super PAC will feature voters who supported President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse and Senate Dems implore McConnell to sign DACA legislation to protect Dreamers White House stresses 'hearsay' in witness testimony ahead of public impeachment hearings Senior official describes cyber workforce shortage as national security threat MORE in 2016 saying that they believe they made a mistake.

The ads, released as part of a $50 million campaign from American Bridge targeting specific districts and encouraging Trump voters to defect and vote against the president in 2020, feature one voter per ad explaining their town's history and why it led to their votes in 2016.

"We are both registered Republicans and were intrigued by the idea of a businessman, and in 2016 I voted for Donald Trump," Lori Malburg says in one video airing in rural Michigan markets.

“I’m kind of embarrassed to admit that I voted for Donald Trump at this point,” she adds in the spot.

Mark Graham, a voter whose story was used for American Bridge's ad set in Pennsylvania, was more direct: "I don't think Donald Trump is on the side of the American people. I think he's on his own side."

“We want to create a permission structure in these communities,” Bradley Beychok, American Bridge's president, told The New York Times. “We want them to know, ‘It wasn’t just me.’ But you have to create space for people to defect.”

Shripal Shah, the group's vice president, told The Hill in September that the ad campaign was based on what the group saw as an unprecedented opportunity to win voters in rural communities.

“We will 100 percent be focused on cutting into Trump’s support with rural working-class voters,” he said. “Over the course of this summer [we] found a remarkable amount of opportunities.

"This will be unlike any paid media campaign before," he continued. "It will be hyperlocal, authentic storytelling that highlights local voices to create a permission structure for Trump 2016 voters to flip back to our side in 2020.”