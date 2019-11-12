Poll: Democratic incumbent Edwards leads GOP challenger Rispone in Louisiana governor runoff

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a slim lead over businessman Eddie Rispone in a new poll just days ahead of the state's gubernatorial runoff election.

A poll from local Fox affiliate WVUE-TV found that Edwards led Rispone 48 percent to 46 percent among registered voters, with 6 percent of voters remaining undecided about their vote.

Louisiana's election is in just four days, and WVUE-TV's poll comes as GOP polling firm Cygnal found Edwards leading Rispone 50 percent to 48 percent in a second poll released Tuesday. Just 2 percent of voters said they were undecided in Cygnal's poll.

Voters in the WVUE-TV poll were heavily split among racial lines, with just 2 percent of black voters backing Rispone compared to 92 percent backing Edwards. White voters were split by a slightly smaller margin, with 66 percent backing Rispone and 28 percent supporting Edwards.

Edwards, though a Democrat, also registered support from 15 percent of voters who picked President Trump Donald John TrumpFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Lindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment MORE over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Top diplomat said request for specific probes in Ukraine was 'contrary' to US policy Feehery: What Republicans must do to adapt to political realignment MORE (D) in 2016, while also leading Rispone slightly (47 percent to 44 percent) among voters who did not participate in the state's all-party primary.

The WVUE-TV poll, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, surveyed 625 registered Louisiana voters and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points. The Cygnal poll was conducted with 800 likely voters, with a margin of error of 3.46 percentage points.