Steyer scores endorsement from key New Hampshire activist

Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer scored an endorsement from key New Hampshire political activist Dudley Dudley on Tuesday, marking his first endorsement in the Granite State.

Dudley, who endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, said she believed Steyer is the only candidate who can beat Trump in November, according to a CBS News reporter.

Her official endorsement came shortly after she accompanied Steyer to file for the state's primary.

Steyer entered the Democratic race in July and has since struggled to gain traction in the polls. He has also been viewed as a target of some progressives, who point to his status as a billionaire as a potential flaw.

The longtime activist addressed her decision to not endorse Sanders at a campaign event for Steyer in New Hampshire on Tuesday, telling attendees "this is not his year."

She also commented on Sanders's fellow progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), saying she was "fantastic, but can't wait win," according to an NBC News reporter.

Dudley has a long history in New Hampshire Democratic politics, serving in the state's House of Representatives from 1972 to 1976.

She later launched the 1980 Draft Kennedy campaign, urging then-Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) to challenge President Carter.

Dudley unsuccessfully endorsed Paul Tsongas over Bill Clinton in 1992 and threw her support behind former President Barack Obama's campaign in 2008. Obama ended up losing New Hampshire to Clinton in 2008, but went on to win the presidency that same year.