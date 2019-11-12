RNC sending mailers to Oregon voters that resemble census forms

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is reportedly sending mailers to voters in Oregon that look like U.S. census forms that ask for donations to President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani associate Lev Parnas discussed Ukraine with Trump at private dinner: report Jim Jordan: Latest allegation of ignoring sexual misconduct is 'ridiculous' Trump's schedule shows open morning when impeachment hearings begin MORE’s reelection campaign.

The Associated Press reports the mailers are labeled “2019 Congressional District Census” but are not sent from the U.S. Census Bureau, which are not expected to be mailed until March of 2020.

The mailer from the RNC asks for the person’s age, political preference and if they plan to support Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

It also includes questions about domestic issues, national defense and immigration, according to the AP.

The RNC mailer asks for donations ranging from $25 to $1,000. If recipients can’t afford that amount, they are encouraged to send “$15 to help pay for the cost of processing [the] Census Document,” according to local outlet KGW8.

The RNC in a statement to the news outlet said the mailers are clearly marked as being from the GOP group and they receive “an overwhelming positive response and we continue to send each year because it performs so well.”

The Hill has reached out to the RNC for comment.

Census survey documents are issued from the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Census Bureau and do not ask for money.

Officials in Montana last month warned local voters about similar mailers looking like census surveys that asked for monetary donations.