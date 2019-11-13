Tim Ryan endorses Biden for president

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanTim Ryan endorses Biden for president Strategists say Warren 'Medicare for All' plan could appeal to centrists Trump mocks O'Rourke after Democrat drops out of race MORE (Ohio), who ran an unsuccessful 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenTim Ryan endorses Biden for president The Hill's Morning Report - Diplomats kick off public evidence about Trump, Ukraine Democrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump MORE's White House bid on Wednesday, highlighting the former vice president's history with the working-class community.

"I know that Joe will be a voice for the many who are being left behind — workers losing their jobs to automation, unions fighting for fair wages, small business owners trying to get ahead," Ryan said in a statement.

"Joe knows that working communities built America, and I know that Joe will go to bat for them as an increasingly globalized economy threatens the very work they do," he continued.

Ryan specifically cited Biden's stances on protecting and expanding ObamaCare, as well as raising the minimum wage.

"Joe will rebuild the middle class. Ohio is key to the presidency, and Joe is the only candidate who can win over the heartland and defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump faces high stakes in meeting with Erdoğan amid impeachment drama Democrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report MORE," the congressman said.

Ryan dropped out of the Democratic primary last month after failing to gain traction in fundraising and polling.

The Ohio congressman has positioned himself as a moderate, advocating for working-class voters in parts of the U.S., like Ohio, who supported former President Obama throughout his presidency but supported Trump in 2016.

Biden has also highlighted his own middle-class roots with hopes of winning back those same voters who supported Trump in 2016.