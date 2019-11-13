Sanford: 'It carries real weight' to speak against Trump 'while in office'

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford Mark SanfordThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems, GOP dig in for public impeachment hearings Mark Sanford exits GOP presidential primary Pence files paperwork for Trump to be on New Hampshire ballot MORE (R) emphasized on Wednesday it "carries real weight" for Republicans to speak out against President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo dismisses impeachment inquiry as 'noise' ahead of diplomats' testimony Reckoning with the costs of war: It's time to take responsibility George Conway: 'If Barack Obama had done this' Republicans would be 'out for blood' MORE while in office, citing the recent exits of a number of notable Republican lawmakers.

"For a while he [Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham says Trump should be allowed to undo DACA order The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems, GOP dig in for public impeachment hearings The Hill's Morning Report - Witness transcripts plow ground for public impeachment testimony MORE (R-S.C.)] was vociferous against the president. He has now done backflips in the opposite direction based on being fairly transparent, saying this is the cost of admission, I want to stay in the game," Sanford told The Hill's Julia Manchester on "NH Today with Jack Heath."

"A lot of people look at the fact that [former Sen. Bob] Corker and [Former Sen. Jeff] Flake are gone, they look at that I'm gone. If you speak up against this president while in office, it carries real weight," he continued.

Sanford, who ended his longshot 2020 bid to unseat Trump, was referring to how Senate Republicans would handle articles of impeachment against Trump if he is impeached in the Democratic-controlled House.

The former governor also cited former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsMedill dean 'deeply troubled by the vicious bullying and badgering' of student journalists Trump has considered firing official who reported whistleblower complaint to Congress: report Northwestern student paper apologizes for coverage of 'traumatic' Jeff Sessions event MORE' recent Senate campaign ad praising Trump, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyHaley seeks to quell talk she could replace Pence Steve Schmidt: 'Overwhelming chance that Trump will dump Pence' for Haley Nikki Haley: Trump 'truthful' in 'every instance that I dealt with him' MORE's new book defending the president as signs of loyalty in the party's upper ranks.

"Look at the Jeff Sessions ad. If you haven't seen it yet, it is remarkable. This guy was beaten to death by the president, and yet he runs an ad that's basically a suck up ad to the president," Sanders said. "If you look at Nikki Haley's book, it's really signaling to the president that I'm on my team. I mean, it's just one thing after another.

Twenty Republican senators would be needed to block a guilty verdict in the upper chamber.

Sanford said "there is no way" 20 Republicans would defect.

The House impeachment inquiry will enter its public phase on Wednesday with the first publicly televised hearings set to air on television.

Democrats in the lower chamber are investigating whether Trump tied aid to Ukraine to the country opening an investigation into Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden.