Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, Harris lead Trump in Georgia: Poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump faces high stakes in meeting with Erdoğan amid impeachment drama Democrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report MORE may be in for a tough reelection fight in Georgia in 2020, according to a poll released on Wednesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that shows him trailing five of his potential Democratic rivals.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report Giuliani pens op-ed slamming 'unprecedented' impeachment inquiry MORE holds the biggest lead over Trump, besting him 51 percent to 43 percent in a hypothetical matchup, according to the AJC poll.

Four other candidates — Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Overnight Energy: BLM staff face choice of relocation or resignation as agency moves | Trump says he's 'very much into climate' | EPA rule would expand limits on scientific studies Krystal Ball credits Gabbard's upswing in 2020 race to 'feckless' Democratic establishment MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Overnight Health Care: Top health official defends contract payments to Trump allies | Vaping advocates confident Trump will turn from flavor ban | Sanders gets endorsement from nurses union Krystal Ball credits Gabbard's upswing in 2020 race to 'feckless' Democratic establishment MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOutsider candidates outpoll insider candidates Poll: Buttigieg leads Democratic field in Iowa Press: Another billionaire need not apply MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Saagar Enjeti rips Buttigieg for praising Obama after misquote Krystal Ball credits Gabbard's upswing in 2020 race to 'feckless' Democratic establishment MORE (D) — hold narrower leads over Trump, ranging from 4 points in Sanders’s case to a single point in Harris’s case. Warren and Buttigieg each lead Trump by 3 points in hypothetical matchups.

The survey, conducted for the AJC by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs, may be overly optimistic for Democrats. Nearly 62 percent of those who responded to the poll were college educated, a disproportionate sample compared to the state’s actual makeup.

What’s more, 43.3 percent of respondents said they voted for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Krystal Ball credits Gabbard's upswing in 2020 race to 'feckless' Democratic establishment Outsider candidates outpoll insider candidates MORE in the 2016 presidential election compared to 41.7 percent who said they voted for Trump. In fact, Trump carried Georgia by roughly 5 points that year.

Still, the poll is likely to be seen as a welcome sign by Democrats, who argue that Georgia has become more competitive as new residents flock to the state and infrequent voters become more engaged. The 2020 Democratic presidential primary in Georgia will be held on March 24.

A Democratic presidential candidate has not won Georgia in a general election since 1992, when Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonSteyer scores endorsement from key New Hampshire activist House drip-bombing of witness testimony softens landing zone for public support Republican who aided in Clinton impeachment trial: Trump Ukraine phone call 'troublesome' MORE narrowly beat then-President George H.W. Bush in the state.

The survey shows Trump’s approval in Georgia underwater, with roughly 54 percent of respondents disapproving of his job in office and 44 percent approving.

But the president’s approval among Republican voters appears to be on the rise. Eighty-seven percent of Republicans surveyed said they either strongly or somewhat approve of Trump’s job in the White House — a 4-point rise from a similar poll conducted in April.

The AJC–University of Georgia poll surveyed 1,028 voters by telephone from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.