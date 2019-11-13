Buttigieg releases ad in Iowa highlighting health care plan

White House hopeful and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Saagar Enjeti rips Buttigieg for praising Obama after misquote Krystal Ball credits Gabbard's upswing in 2020 race to 'feckless' Democratic establishment MORE (D) on Wednesday released a new ad in Iowa highlighting his health care plan as the issue continues to be one that divides the Democratic primary field.

The ad, which highlights support for Buttigieg’s “Medicare for All Who Want It” proposal, will run on both digital and television platforms in the Hawkeye State. Buttigieg’s presidential campaign told The Hill the ad purchase was a “substantial statewide buy.”

“Medicare for All That Want It is very important. We have to have people have the choice to keep their private health insurance or to go on the Medicare plan,” one Iowa Democrat says in the ad.

“He seems sensible. Not going to promise something that he cannot deliver,” adds another.

The issue of health care has emerged as a top fault line within the crowded 2020 Democratic primary field, with the candidates fighting over how far government care should go in covering Americans.

Buttigieg and several other candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report Giuliani pens op-ed slamming 'unprecedented' impeachment inquiry MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOutsider candidates outpoll insider candidates Poll: Buttigieg leads Democratic field in Iowa Press: Another billionaire need not apply MORE (D-Calif.), have introduced plans to offer a public plan to Americans while allowing them to remain on their private insurance if they choose to. Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Overnight Health Care: Top health official defends contract payments to Trump allies | Vaping advocates confident Trump will turn from flavor ban | Sanders gets endorsement from nurses union Krystal Ball credits Gabbard's upswing in 2020 race to 'feckless' Democratic establishment MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Overnight Energy: BLM staff face choice of relocation or resignation as agency moves | Trump says he's 'very much into climate' | EPA rule would expand limits on scientific studies Krystal Ball credits Gabbard's upswing in 2020 race to 'feckless' Democratic establishment MORE (D-Mass.) have introduced their own plans to institute a single-payer system that would eliminate private insurance.

Buttigieg has ripped the plans that would cancel citizens’ private insurance plans in the past, noting that some employees have negotiated with their employers to gain their coverage.

“I think the best approach is to make this Medicare option available to everybody, but not command everybody to adopt it,” the South Bend, Ind., mayor said last month. “There are a lot of labor union members who have negotiated very good health plans that are part of their compensation, and I don’t think they want to be forced into a plan they don’t know.”

Buttigieg has doubled down on his efforts in Iowa as polls have showed him surging in the state.

His campaign released another ad in the state last week highlighting national unity.

A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday found Buttigieg surging to the front of the pack in Iowa with a narrow lead over Biden and Warren.

“Buttigieg is emerging as a top pick for a wide variety of Iowa Democrats,” Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said. “While he has made nominally bigger gains among older caucusgoers, you really can’t pigeonhole his support to one particular group. He is doing well with voters regardless of education or ideology.”