Delaney to take message to Iowa voters on Sunday with infomercial

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyBloomberg run should push Warren to the center — but won't The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment fight enters new stage Biden hits Warren over 'Medicare for All' plan MORE (D-Md.) is seeking to educate Iowa voters about his 2020 presidential campaign through a half-hour long informercial that will be aired on TV stations in the state on Sunday.

His campaign purchased 30-minute slots on TV stations to air the "Real Solutions" special, according to a campaign statement.

"Our campaign hasn’t ever been about sound bites, so we’re excited to be the first this cycle to offer a long-form program that goes in-depth with solutions and not just empty promises," Delaney said in the statement.

"When Iowans have the time to listen to my personal story and message they learn that I have real solutions to health care, the climate crisis, bringing jobs to rural Iowa and more so I encourage folks to tune in and learn more about our unifying message which is based on facts – not slogans or catchphrases,” he added.

The infomercial will run on TV stations based in the Iowa cities of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Ottumwa, Rochester and as well as the Quad Cities region and Omaha, Neb.

The nearly 29-minute clip can also be found at the candidate's website. It includes the former Maryland congressman going through a series of policy proposals.

Delaney, who is among more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has failed this far to make an impact in polling.