Deval Patrick telling allies he will enter 2020 race: reports

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D) is telling allies that he will launch a 2020 presidential bid as soon as this week, according to media reports.

A source familiar with Patrick's campaign rollout plan told CNN that the former governor will likely make the announcement via video or social media on Thursday, although plans are still in flux.

Patrick would need to file to run in the New Hampshire primary by Friday.

The report comes days after The New York Times reported on Monday that Patrick was actively considering a presidential run.

The former governor said last year that he would not run for president in 2020, citing the impact the campaign would have on his family.

-- Developing