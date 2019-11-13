Williamson announces poverty plan with support for universal basic income, $15 minimum wage

Author and 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonYang seeks donations for 2020 rival Marianne Williamson: 'She has much more to say' Pushing results, not polarization, in New Hampshire Williamson focuses on reparations in first ad of presidential campaign MORE on Wednesday released a plan aimed at reducing poverty.

In a press release, Williamson's campaign outlined the plan, which calls for the U.S. to adopt a nationwide $15 minimum wage and endorses a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month.

The plan is funded in part by a 2 percent wealth tax on fortunes greater than $50 million and a 3 percent tax on fortunes greater than $1 billion as well as a "tiny tax" on Wall Street trading.

The plan's UBI is similar to the one championed by Williamson's 2020 rival Andrew Yang Andrew YangOutsider candidates outpoll insider candidates Is Andrew Yang's pivot working? New Quinnipiac poll finds Biden leading in New Hampshire MORE. Other tenets of the plan include expanding the earned income tax credit and restoring funding to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) grant program.

Williamson also calls for implementing a public Medicare option, reducing the costs of prescription drugs through government regulation and expanding Social Security benefits, which she said would be paid for by ending the cap on payroll taxes.

Williamson emerged as a star of the early 2020 primary debate season on social media but has since faded in the polls, failing to qualify for the September and October debates. She also does not appear to have qualified for the November debate set for next week.

Her campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the policies outlined in the press release.