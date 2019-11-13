The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur files to run for Katie Hill's House seat

The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur filed Wednesday to run for the House seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillBrindisi, Lamb recommended for Armed Services, Transportation Committees Human Rights Campaign head: Katie Hill's sexuality was a factor in coverage of allegations Poll: 6 percent of voters say revenge porn is more damaging to men MORE (D-Calif.), who resigned following a House Ethics Committee investigation into her inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers.

An FEC filing dated Wednesday announces the formation of the "Cenk for Congress" committee, with Uygur listed as the group's treasurer. Uygur addressed the filing on Twitter, writing: "To all reporters: No comment."

To all reporters: No comment. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 13, 2019

The left-leaning broadcaster aligns himself with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, and in 2016 endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Overnight Health Care: Top health official defends contract payments to Trump allies | Vaping advocates confident Trump will turn from flavor ban | Sanders gets endorsement from nurses union Krystal Ball credits Gabbard's upswing in 2020 race to 'feckless' Democratic establishment MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic presidential primary. He recently endorsed Sanders in the 2020 primary, as well.

Hill's district will be the site of a special election following her resignation last month due to the publication of nude pictures of her as well as an investigation by the House Ethics Committee into allegations of an improper relationship with a House staffer. Hill had also admitted to an affair with a campaign staffer, though that relationship did not break House rules.

She tended her resignation while blaming the photos' publication on her estranged husband, Kenny Heslep, and has vowed to fight "revenge porn" after leaving office.