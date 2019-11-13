Jon Huntsman expected to run for governor in Utah

Former ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. Jon HuntsmanSen. Mike Lee granted visa to Russia after other senators' requests are denied Jon Huntsman Jr. — Good for Everybody MORE will announce a bid for governor of Utah, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday night.

Huntsman, who served as governor of Utah between 2004-2009 before being named former President Obama's ambassador to China and later President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump faces high stakes in meeting with Erdoğan amid impeachment drama Democrats worry they don't have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report MORE's ambassador to Russia, will announce his bid for governor on Thursday, according to the Desert News and Utahpolicy.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor's mansion will be up for grabs in 2020 as incumbent Gov. Gary Herbert (R) has announced that he does not plan to seek re-election. Herbert has endorsed the candidacy of Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) in the state's Republican primary.

Huntsman is scheduled to meet with reporters following his visit to Southern Utah University on Thursday. He's also expected to speak at Dixie State University later this week.

The former ambassador unsuccessfully ran for president in 2012, losing the GOP nomination to now-Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyClub for Growth extends advertising against House Dems over impeachment Pennsylvania's other election-night story This week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry MORE (R-Utah).