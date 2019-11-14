Biden rolls out $1.3T infrastructure plan

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE released a plan on Thursday to invest $1.3 trillion in electric car-charging stations, high-speed railroads, clean energy research and other infrastructure.

The plan has a goal of helping the "American middle class to compete and win in the global economy," as well as to "to move the U.S. to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions" according to a fact sheet released by Biden's campaign.

The sprawling plan also includes goals such as bringing broadband to "every American household," and providing public transportation by 2030 to all municipalities with at least 100,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former vice president also said he would tackle a "full-blown recession" in the manufacturing sector his campaign blamed on the Trump administration’s "reckless trade wars" by quadrupling the funding for a program that aims to give manufacturers technical skills to help them compete in the global economy.

Biden would pay for the investments through measures including the reversal of President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial Warren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes MORE's corporate tax cuts, closing loopholes in the tax code that reward the wealthy and ending fossil fuel subsidies.

"Biden will revitalize America’s infrastructure and make us more competitive with the rest of the world, while also creating and sustaining quality, middle-class jobs at home," the fact sheet said.

The former vice president has polled as one of the frontrunners of the more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.