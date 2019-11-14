Yang releases first televised ad in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang Andrew YangWilliamson announces poverty plan with support for universal basic income, minimum wage The Hill's Morning Report - Diplomats kick off public evidence about Trump, Ukraine Outsider candidates outpoll insider candidates MORE's campaign on Friday will release its first television ads in New Hampshire.

The ads, which will focus on Medicare for All, will also air in Iowa as the entrepreneur targets the early voting states.

Politico first reported that the ads are a part of a seven-figure ad buy.

The ad titled, "Our Son," features Yang's family, and includes his wife, Evelyn, speaking about their family's health care experience.

"Our oldest son has special needs. We can care for him, but thousands of parents without health care can't," Evelyn Yang said.

Yang has been an advocate for Medicare for All, but has said that his plan would keep private insurance plans in place.

A second ad, titled, "Paycheck," promotes Yang's universal basic income plan, which has become a major theme in his campaign.

Yang has advocated for fighting unemployment causes by automation through implementing a $1,000-a-month universal basic income platform.

The new ads come roughly a week after Yang announced he was spending $1 million on his first television ad in Iowa.

That ad's release followed the campaign’s six-figure digital ad buy announced last week in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

The ad buys illustrate Yang's effort to try and push himself into the top tier of Democratic candidates in early voting states.

Yang has defied some expectations by staying in the race longer than some prominent lawmakers and governors.

In the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Yang is in sixth place in the crowded primary with 2.8 percent of the vote. He sits in seventh in Iowa and sixth in New Hampshire on the same index.

He has also qualified for every Democratic presidential debate so far this year.