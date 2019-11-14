Warren campaign selling 'Billionaire Tears' mugs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE’s (D-Mass.) 2020 presidential campaign is capitalizing on the candidate's fight with America’s billionaire class, selling coffee mugs featuring the slogan “Billionaire Tears.”

“Savor a warm, slightly salty beverage of your choice in this union-made mug as you contemplate all the good a wealth tax could do: universal childcare, student debt cancellation, universal free college, and more,” the campaign said in a message on its website.

By popular demand: — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) November 13, 2019

The move to sell the mugs came the same day that Warren released a campaign advertisement singling out a group of billionaires who have been vocal in their opposition to her candidacy. The one-minute ad touts Warren’s plan to introduce a wealth tax, before featuring clips of billionaires Leon Cooperman, Joe Ricketts, Lloyd Blankfein and Peter Thiel voicing fears about her proposals.

The clip shows Cooperman, a former Goldman Sachs executive, bemoaning the “vilification of billionaires,” before noting that he was charged with insider trading. Cooperman settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017.

“We’re Americans, we want to make these investments," Warren says in the ad. "All we’re saying is, when you make it big, pitch in 2 cents so everybody else gets a chance to make it."

Warren, a staunch progressive, has centered her 2020 campaign around combating income inequality and reining in financial excess from the country's biggest corporations. A plan to impose a 2 percent tax on the wealth of people with more than $50 million in assets has become a major staple of her White House bid.

The plan also calls for placing a 3 percent tax on people with more than $1 billion in assets.

Cooperman, a billionaire investor, vehemently criticized Warren following the release of the ad, saying that "she represents the worst in politicians."

"She’s trying to demonize wealthy people because there are more poor people than wealthy people,” Cooperman told CNBC.

Warren's campaign responded by specifically targeting him in its webpage for the "Billionaire Tears" mug. Referencing an interview in which Cooperman was brought to tears while discussing the state of the U.S. and the 2020 election, the campaign suggested that he became emotional because "Warren might require him to pay his fair share in taxes."

Warren has repeatedly pushed back against the idea that she belittles billionaires in an excessive way. After JPMorgan Chase CEO suggested she "vilifies successful people," Warren shot back that "Dimon and his buddies are successful in part because of the opportunities, workforce, and public services that we all paid for."

"It's only fair that he and his billionaire friends chip in to make sure everyone else has a chance to succeed,” Warren tweeted.