2020 Democrats demand action on guns after Santa Clarita shooting

Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination demanded action on gun control Thursday after a shooting at a Santa Clarita high school.

Authorities said at least one person died and at least five others were injured after the shooting at Saugus High School. A suspect is in custody, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Hill.

Democrats in the presidential primary have been calling for stricter gun control measures, to varying degrees, for months. As information about Thursday’s shooting unfolded, many took the chance once again to push for action on gun control.

“Heartbroken and praying for Santa Clarita. I’m incredibly grateful to the first responders who are on the scene of this active situation. If you are near the area, please listen to law enforcement,” California Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides The Memo: Democrats confront prospect of long primary MORE tweeted.

“Our children and communities are being terrorized. We can't accept this.”

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerGOP senator blasts Dem bills on 'opportunity zones' Booker on Erdoğan: We should not be 'rolling out the red carpet for a ruthless authoritarian' The Hill's Morning Report - Diplomats kick off public evidence about Trump, Ukraine MORE (D-N.J.), who has made a progressive gun control platform a key aspect of his 2020 campaign, shared a similar call to action.

“We don't have to accept our children being terrorized by guns. We demand gun safety. We need to bring a fight to the NRA,” he tweeted.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides The Memo: Democrats confront prospect of long primary MORE (I-Vt.) issued a call for lawmakers to pass “common sense gun legislation.”

“This must end. Children in America should not live in fear for their lives at school or anywhere else. We have a moral obligation to say: children's lives are more important than gun manufacturers' profits. We must pass common sense gun safety legislation,” Sanders tweeted.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE (D-Mass.) said “we must act now.”

“I'm heartsick for the victims of this horrifying shooting and their families. We shouldn't have to live like this. Students shouldn't live in fear when they go to school, “ she tweeted. We must act now to end gun violence.”

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangWilliamson announces poverty plan with support for universal basic income, minimum wage The Hill's Morning Report - Diplomats kick off public evidence about Trump, Ukraine Outsider candidates outpoll insider candidates MORE, a Democrat from California, said as a parent of two school age boys, a shooting like the Thursday event in Santa Clarita is his “worst nightmare come to life.”

“Too many young boys and men in particular are falling through the cracks in ways that can become catastrophic. We have to rebuild our capacity to form and educate healthy boys and men,” he tweeted. “The first thing is to make it harder to get access to guns, particularly for young people. We need to take action on federal gun safety legislation that most Americans agree is long overdue. We owe our kids this. They deserve action. They deserve better than this.”

Texas Democrat Julián Castro said “we cannot accept this as normal,” and said “we must act on behalf of our children.”

My heart goes out to the Santa Clarita community as they respond to a mass shooting at a high school.



Thank you to the first responders, teachers, and parents responding to the scene.



South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides The Memo: Democrats confront prospect of long primary MORE said “it is time to hold the NRA and our leaders in Washington accountable.”

“We don’t yet have all the details of the horrifying events in Santa Clarita. But we do know that in America today, children are scared to go to school. Parents and teachers are terrified. And that can’t stand. It is time to hold the NRA and our leaders in Washington accountable,” he tweeted.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Federal inquiry opened into Google health data deal | Facebook reports millions of post takedowns | Microsoft shakes up privacy debate | Disney plus tops 10M sign-ups in first day Federal inquiry opened into Google health data deal Google sparks new privacy fears over health care data MORE (D-Minn.) said it’s “another sad example” of why students across the nation “live in fear of gun violence.”

“Another sad example of a school shooting & why students across the country live in fear of gun violence. We all stand with CA victims and neighbors, students & teachers & law enforcement as they work to track down & stop suspect from shooting more people,” she tweeted.

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetBiden, Buttigieg condemn rocket attacks on Israel Press: Another billionaire need not apply Democrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal MORE (D-Colo.) also stressed the urgency in passing gun reform, tweeting “we must act now.”

“My heart is with Santa Clarita today. No one should be afraid to go to school. This isn't the America I grew up in, but it’s reality for my three daughters & kids nationwide,” he tweeted. The horrible epidemic of gun violence is an existential threat to their generation.”

Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonWilliamson announces poverty plan with support for universal basic income, minimum wage Yang seeks donations for 2020 rival Marianne Williamson: 'She has much more to say' Pushing results, not polarization, in New Hampshire MORE tweeted calls for blessings for the victims and the country.

“Active shooter situation now at Santa Clarita, Ca. high school. May all of us who pray now pray - for blessing for the victims of this horror, for forgiveness for our country that we’ve allowed such things to fester & for the strength to be the people who rise up & say ‘No more!’” she tweeted.