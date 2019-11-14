Deval Patrick: Biden 'misses the moment' in 2020 campaign

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickFormer Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick joins CBS News as contributor Bain Capital gains former Mass. governor Boston subway station named after Michael Dukakis MORE (D) said on Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE's campaign approach "misses the moment" in the 2020 presidential election.

"I think that the instinct that the campaign seems to have ... to project in effect, if we just get rid of the incumbent, we can go back to doing what we used to do, misses the moment," Patrick, who jumped into the Democratic race on Thursday, said after he filed paperwork for the New Hampshire primary.

"The one truth in my opinion that candidate Trump spoke in 2016 was when he said that conventional or establishment politics isn't working well enough for most people," he continued. "That the same thing Sen. Sanders was saying and it's the same thing Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe Memo: Democrats confront prospect of long primary George Conway: 'If Barack Obama had done this' Republicans would be 'out for blood' George Conway to take part in MSNBC impeachment hearing coverage MORE said a decade and a half ago."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hill has reached out to Biden's campaign for comment.

Patrick's comments echoed those he made earlier Thursday on CBS This Morning, in which he did not specifically name Biden.

"We seem to be migrating to on the one camp, sort of nostalgia. Let's just get rid of the incumbent president, [and] we can go back to doing what we used to do, or it's our big idea or no way," Patrick told CBS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick did praise Biden, citing their longtime progressional relationship.

"I'm a big, big fan of Joe Biden," he said. "I've known him for many years."

"I think he is extraordinary public servant, frankly, whose deep, deep personal empathy doesn't always come through in this campaign," he continued.