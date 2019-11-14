Ocasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSanders says Ocasio-Cortez will play a 'very important role' in his administration if he's elected Top Sanders adviser suggests polling underestimates campaign support Omar renews claim Stephen Miller is a 'white nationalist' amid calls for him to step down MORE (D-N.Y.) took a shot at unnamed “plutocratic, long-shot, very-late presidential bids” Thursday amid former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickFormer Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick joins CBS News as contributor Bain Capital gains former Mass. governor Boston subway station named after Michael Dukakis MORE’s (D) announcement he was entering the race and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Memo: Democrats confront prospect of long primary Budowsky: A Biden-Michelle Obama ticket in 2020? Krystal Ball: Billionaires panicking over Sanders candidacy MORE’s preparation to do so.

“Call me radical, but maybe instead of setting ablaze hundreds of millions of dollars on multiple plutocratic, long-shot, very-late presidential bids, we instead invest hundreds of millions into winning majorities of state legislatures across the United States? Just a thought!” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday.

Patrick, who went on to work at Bain Capital, the Boston-based private investment firm founded by Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyJon Huntsman expected to run for governor in Utah Trump Jr's 'Triggered' debuts at No. 1 on NY Times bestseller list Club for Growth extends advertising against House Dems over impeachment MORE (R-Utah), announced his entry, banking on reports that centrist elements of the party are losing faith in former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE and seeking an alternative.

Bloomberg, who plans to enter several late races after sitting out the early primaries and caucuses, is expected to appeal to similar elements.

Billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerKrystal Ball: Billionaires panicking over Sanders candidacy Steyer scores endorsement from key New Hampshire activist Excitement over Bloomberg's trial balloon should concern Democrats MORE, meanwhile, has been in the race since July but entered several months after most of the candidates and was the most recent entrant into the field until Patrick's announcement.

Ocasio-Cortez joined Reps. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarKrystal Ball: Billionaires panicking over Sanders candidacy Omar renews claim Stephen Miller is a 'white nationalist' amid calls for him to step down Sanders 'very concerned about what appears to be a coup' in Bolivia MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibKrystal Ball: Billionaires panicking over Sanders candidacy Sanders: Fighting anti-Semitism 'is very personal' Bloomberg run should push Warren to the center — but won't MORE (D-Mich.) in endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides The Memo: Democrats confront prospect of long primary MORE (I-Vt.) earlier this fall, while the fourth member of the “squad” of progressive freshman congresswomen, Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyJustice Democrats official denies that progressives struggle with electability The Hill's Campaign Report: Bloomberg looks to upend Democratic race Progressive freshmen jump into leadership PAC fundraising MORE (D-Mass.), endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE (D-Mass.) earlier this month.

Both Sanders and Warren have been top targets in recent weeks from their centrist and moderate competitors in the crowded Democratic field, including Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides The Memo: Democrats confront prospect of long primary MORE.