Sanders, Warren speak out against Israel-Gaza violence

2020 presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides The Memo: Democrats confront prospect of long primary MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE (D-Mass.) on Thursday condemned recent violence between Israelis and Palestinians following the announcement of a cease-fire earlier in the day.

The two candidates took to Twitter to condemn acts of violence from Palestinian militant groups accused of firing rockets at Israel, while also calling for an end to the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.

"Israelis should not have to live in fear of rocket fire. Palestinians should not have to live under occupation and blockade," Sanders tweeted.

Israelis should not have to live in fear of rocket fire. Palestinians should not have to live under occupation and blockade. The U.S. must lead the effort to end the crisis in Gaza and the persistent violence that threatens everyone. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 14, 2019

"I welcome the Gaza ceasefire. Dozens were killed in Gaza, and hundreds of rockets fired at Israel," Warren wrote in her own tweet.

I welcome the Gaza ceasefire. Dozens were killed in Gaza, and hundreds of rockets fired at Israel. We must work to end rocket attacks on Israel, eliminate the Gaza blockade, and solve the humanitarian crisis so that all Israelis and Palestinians live in security and freedom. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 14, 2019

Gaza has been under Israeli blockade since 2007, when Hamas militants threw out politicians from the rival Fatah party following the latter's defeat in parliamentary elections.

Recent days have seen an outburst of violence in the region, with Israeli airstrikes killing at least 34 Palestinians including nine civilians, the BBC reported.

A cease-fire brokered by Egypt was announced early Thursday, with Hamas officials claiming to have received concessions from Israeli officials including the beginning of the end to the Gaza blockade, while Israeli officials reportedly denied that any concessions had been made.