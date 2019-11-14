Poll: Top 2020 Democrats all lead Trump in Pennsylvania

All three of the top 2020 Democratic primary contenders hold leads over President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial Warren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes MORE in a new poll of Pennsylvania voters.

In a poll released Thursday by Muhlenberg College and Morning Call, 57 percent of registered voters said that Trump definitely does not deserve to be reelected in 2020.

When it came to head-to-head matchups, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE led the president by 9 percentage points (52-43), while Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides The Memo: Democrats confront prospect of long primary MORE (I-Vt.) both led Trump by 5 percentage points (50-45).

ADVERTISEMENT

Just over half of voters in the poll, 51 percent, said that they approved of the House's impeachment inquiry, while 47 percent were opposed to it. 49 percent said that the president could not be trusted.

On whether the House should vote to impeach the president based on the evidence made public so far of his efforts to persuade Ukraine's government to open an investigation into Biden, 49 percent said yes, while 47 percent said no.

Muhlenberg College/Morning Call's survey contacted 410 registered Pennsylvania voters between Nov. 4-9, and had a margin of error of 6 percentage points.