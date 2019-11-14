Following school shooting, Biden speaks out: 'We have to protect these kids'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE criticized current gun safety laws Thursday following the nation's latest shooting in California, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thursday morning, two students were killed and three others were wounded when a 16-year-old opened fire at Saugus High School, 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles where Biden was campaigning.

“You parents and grandparents, you send off children — 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 years old — and the first thing they learn is how to duck and cover,” the 2020 hopeful told supporters.

"I’m so tired about people talking about your prayers. Damn it, we have to protect these kids. We have to do it now.”

Biden, the longtime Delaware senator, also brought up his success against the gun lobby, telling supporters "I’m the only one running who’s ever passed anything really big.”

Biden's rally, which was held at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, was his first in California since he joined the Democratic primary race in April.

According to RCP's average of polls, the former vice president is still leading the pack, polling at 26 percent, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE (D-Mass.) is second with 20.8 percent.