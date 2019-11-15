Bloomberg has 3% support in new poll, tied with Harris

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that if former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergOcasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field Bloomberg's path to the convention — and beyond Bloomberg allies acknowledge his past 'disrespectful and wrong' comments about women MORE was to formally enter the Democratic primary race, he would be tied nationally with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Overnight Health Care: Cigarette smoking rates at new low | Spread of vaping illness slowing | Dems in Congress push to block Trump abortion rule Democratic senators introduce bill to push ICE to stop 'overuse' of solitary confinement MORE (D-Calif.)

Released Friday, the national poll shows Bloomberg and Harris tied at three percent. Ahead of them is South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Overnight Health Care: Cigarette smoking rates at new low | Spread of vaping illness slowing | Dems in Congress push to block Trump abortion rule Ocasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field MORE at six percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Following school shooting, Biden speaks out: 'We have to protect these kids' MORE (D-Mass.) at 13 percent, and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses GOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California On The Money: Trump appeals to Supreme Court to keep tax returns from NY prosecutors | Pelosi says deal on new NAFTA 'imminent' | Mnuchin downplays shutdown threat | Trump hits Fed after Walmart boasts strong earnings MORE (I-Vt.) leading the pack at 19 percent each.

The 77-year-old billionaire had filed to appear on Democratic primary ballots in Alabama and Arkansas, but has yet to formally announce his bid. A Bloomberg representative declined Reuters for comment.

The poll, conducted Nov. 12-14, did not include former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickFormer Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick joins CBS News as contributor Bain Capital gains former Mass. governor Boston subway station named after Michael Dukakis MORE who formally announced his campaign Thursday.

All of this said, Bloomberg will have to work on his name recognition if he wants to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, as the poll showed that only six percent of Americans and 49 percent of Democrats were familiar with Bloomberg.

Even among Democratic voters who do know Bloomberg, only 57 percent view him favorably, which is below where the race's presumed frontrunners are polling, according to Reuters.