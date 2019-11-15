Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats in Nevada

A Fox News poll released Friday shows that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses GOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California MORE has a six point lead over Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Following school shooting, Biden speaks out: 'We have to protect these kids' MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California On The Money: Trump appeals to Supreme Court to keep tax returns from NY prosecutors | Pelosi says deal on new NAFTA 'imminent' | Mnuchin downplays shutdown threat | Trump hits Fed after Walmart boasts strong earnings MORE (I-Vt.) in Nevada.

Among Democratic voters in the state, 24 percent picked Biden, while Warren and Sanders both came in at 18 percent. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Overnight Health Care: Cigarette smoking rates at new low | Spread of vaping illness slowing | Dems in Congress push to block Trump abortion rule Ocasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field MORE of South Bend, Ind. was fourth with 8 percent.

Sanders led the way with the strongest Latinx support with 31 percent, followed by Biden at 24 percent and then Warren at 10 percent.

With white voters, the splits were closer, as Biden gathered 23 percent, Warren 21 percent, Sanders 13 percent and Buttigieg 12 percent.

Nevada's Feb. 22 primary is 100 days away, following Iowa and New Hampshire.

Conducted November 10-13, 2019 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,506 Nevada voters who spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. Respondents were randomly selected from a statewide voter file, and 627 were screened to identify potential participants in the Democratic caucus. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points for all registered voters and plus or minus 4 points for Democratic caucusgoers.