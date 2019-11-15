Poll: Biden, Warren, Sanders lead Trump in Nevada

A Fox News poll released Friday show former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses GOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California MORE and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Following school shooting, Biden speaks out: 'We have to protect these kids' MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California On The Money: Trump appeals to Supreme Court to keep tax returns from NY prosecutors | Pelosi says deal on new NAFTA 'imminent' | Mnuchin downplays shutdown threat | Trump hits Fed after Walmart boasts strong earnings MORE (I-Vt.) all with head-to-head leads over President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE in Nevada.

Biden and Sanders each has a seven-point lead over the president, or 47 percent to 40 percent, while Warren is up by three points, or 44 percent to 41 percent.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Overnight Health Care: Cigarette smoking rates at new low | Spread of vaping illness slowing | Dems in Congress push to block Trump abortion rule Ocasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field MORE is tied with Trump at 41 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll also shows that 52 percent of Nevada voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, while 45 percent approve.

Seventy-four percent of Democratic voters in Nevada think its "extremely important" to have a Democratic nominee who can beat Trump in 2020.

The poll was conducted Nov. 10-13 and includes interviews with 1,506 Nevada voters and 627 potential caucusgoers who were contacted by landlines and cell phones.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points for all registered voters and of plus or minus 4 points for Democratic caucusgoers.