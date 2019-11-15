Bloomberg does not file to run in New Hampshire primary

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergOcasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field Bloomberg's path to the convention — and beyond Bloomberg allies acknowledge his past 'disrespectful and wrong' comments about women MORE did not file to run in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary before Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

The decision to not file in the Granite State’s Feb. 11 primary reinforces his expected strategy of not contesting the first four nominating races in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina to focus instead on the slate of more than a dozen states competing in Super Tuesday on March 3.

Bloomberg’s name did not appear on a list of declared candidates on the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s website after the deadline. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has thus far filed to run in the Democratic primaries in Alabama and Arkansas.

Skipping the four early states could be a big gamble for Bloomberg. Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump knocks testimony from 'Never Trumpers' at Louisiana rally Jordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery 'ridiculous' Giuliani under investigation for alleged campaign finance, lobbying breaches: report MORE, his mayoral predecessor, adopted the same tactic during his 2008 bid for the Republican presidential nomination, only to drop out of the race before the end of January.

Yet Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman who built a financial data and media empire, still threatens to upend the 2020 primary race should he ultimately decide to formally launch a White House bid.

His behemoth war chest and centrist views could put him on a collision course with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses GOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California MORE and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Overnight Health Care: Cigarette smoking rates at new low | Spread of vaping illness slowing | Dems in Congress push to block Trump abortion rule Ocasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field MORE, the leading moderates in the Democratic race, even as his wealth could also make him the target of claims from progressives that he is trying to buy his way into the election.

Bloomberg had previously said in March that he would not run for president, but speculation began to swirl that he would reconsider after Biden stumbled in a handful of polls and fell short of other front-runners in fundraising.

Despite his virtually endless resources, Bloomberg would still face an uphill battle to clinch the Democratic Party’s nomination — his competitors have been canvassing and organizing across the country for months and national polling shows him in the low single digits.