Bloomberg to spend $100M on anti-Trump ads in battleground states

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergOcasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field Bloomberg's path to the convention — and beyond Bloomberg allies acknowledge his past 'disrespectful and wrong' comments about women MORE plans to drop $100 million on anti-Trump ads in key swing states during the 2020 election.

The digital ad campaign will focus on Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and will run starting Friday through the end of the primary season, according to multiple news reports. The ads will not feature Bloomberg himself.

"Mike believes that Trump is an existential threat to the country," Bloomberg spokesman Jason Schechter told CNN. "He's not waiting to take on the President, he's starting now. This is all hands on deck."

Schechter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The announcement of the ad campaign comes as Bloomberg takes steps to plunge into the crowded 2020 Democratic primary field, a move that could potentially upheave the party’s presidential nominating contest. The former mayor filed paperwork to appear in the Alabama and Arkansas primaries, but did not file paperwork for the crucial New Hampshire primary by the Friday deadline.

The $100 million investment could serve as a counterbalance to President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE’s gargantuan war chest – the president and the Republican National Committee combined to raise $308 million so far this year, and started November with $156 million in cash reserves.

Bloomberg, a centrist who is worth approximately $50 billion, could be put on a collision course with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses GOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California MORE and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Overnight Health Care: Cigarette smoking rates at new low | Spread of vaping illness slowing | Dems in Congress push to block Trump abortion rule Ocasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field MORE, the leading moderates in the Democratic race, should he officially enter the contest. He could also draw fire from progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California On The Money: Trump appeals to Supreme Court to keep tax returns from NY prosecutors | Pelosi says deal on new NAFTA 'imminent' | Mnuchin downplays shutdown threat | Trump hits Fed after Walmart boasts strong earnings MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Following school shooting, Biden speaks out: 'We have to protect these kids' MORE (D-Mass.) who claim that he is trying to buy his way into the election.

Despite his virtually endless resources, Bloomberg would still face an uphill battle to clinch the Democratic Party’s nomination — his competitors have been canvassing and organizing across the country for months and national polling shows him in the low single digits.