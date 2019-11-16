Harris gets key union endorsement amid polling plateau

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump to hold campaign rally in Florida later this month Overnight Health Care: Warren promises gradual move to 'Medicare for All' | Rivals dismiss Warren plan for first 100 days | White House unveils rules on disclosing hospital prices | Planned Parenthood wins case against anti-abortion group Harris introduces bill to prevent California wildfires MORE (D-Calif.) won a major endorsement from a key union group Saturday as her presidential campaign works to break out of a months-long plateau in the polls.

Harris received the endorsement of the United Farm Workers (UFW), a California-based group that was established by liberal icons Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, among others, and has longstanding ties to progressive politics. The union represents more than 10,000 agricultural workers across the West Coast.

“She stood with us on heat protections. She marched with us for overtime protections. We support @KamalaHarris because of her leadership on immigrant justice and her fight for our equal treatment as farm workers. #WeFeedYou,” UFW tweeted in its announcement.

She stood with us on heat protections. She marched with us for overtime protections. We support @KamalaHarris because of her leadership on immigrant justice and her fight for our equal treatment as farm workers. #WeFeedYouhttps://t.co/SqStGBhF1s — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 16, 2019

The San Francisco Chronicle was the first to report on the endorsement.

UFW President Teresa Romero told the Chronicle that the union’s executive board and leadership voted “overwhelmingly” to endorse Harris and that they were “inspired by her vision of a just and inclusive America, her personal story and the confidence and strength she has shown in the face of attacks from Donald Trump.”

“Humbled to earn the endorsement of the @UFWupdates. These working families are the lifeblood of our economy and communities, and this union has long been on the frontlines in the fight for justice,” Harris tweeted.

Humbled to earn the endorsement of the @UFWupdates. These working families are the lifeblood of our economy and communities, and this union has long been on the frontlines in the fight for justice.https://t.co/RsqFYI78sy — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 16, 2019

The endorsement could be a shot in the arm for Harris, whose campaign has stumbled in recent months after a successful launch earlier this year. The California senator has been stuck in the middle tier of national and early state polls and reports have risen of staff frustration over the lack of a strategy to resurge in the primary field.

Democratic presidential candidates have put a premium on support from labor groups as the party works to win back working-class voters who traditionally vote for Democrats but flipped to President Trump in 2016.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the support of National Nurses United and United Teachers Los Angeles while former Vice President Joe Biden earlier this year snagged the endorsement of the International Association of Fire Fighters.