Maya Rockymoore Cummings reports surgery was a success, will return to campaign trail

Maya Rockymoore Cummings, the widow of late Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsThe Hill's Morning Report — Public impeachment drama resumes today Maloney primary challenger calls on her to return, donate previous campaign donations from Trump Second person heard call suggesting Trump cared more about 'investigations' than Ukraine: AP MORE (D-Md.), is recovering after a successful double mastectomy Friday at John Hopkins Hospital, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cummings' campaign says that she'll be back on the campaign trail soon.

Cummings is running for her late husband's 7th Congressional District seat, but announced this earlier in the week that she would have the preventive surgery due to a family history of breast cancer.

“We are lucky to have a world-class institution like Johns Hopkins here in Baltimore and we are grateful to Dr. Mehrad Habibi, Dr. Gedge Rosson, and the rest of the wonderful Hopkins team that expertly performed Maya’s surgery,” Cummings' campaign manager Tucker Cavanagh said in a statement.

"Most importantly, we are so glad that Maya is healthy and recovering, and she’s looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail in a few weeks.”